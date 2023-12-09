Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Call From Iraqi PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday evening received a call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani.

The call came to inquire about the health condition of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as Premier Al-Sudani wished His Highness everlasting good health and wellness.

His Highness the Crown Prince voiced much appreciation for the sincere fraternal sentiments; valuing the good gesture.

His Highness Sheikh Mishal, also during the call, wished the Iraqi people all progress and prosperity. (end)

hb







MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107564299