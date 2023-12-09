Amir To Open Doha Forum Sunday

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronise the opening of the Doha Forum 2023 on Sunday morning. The Forum will be held at Sheraton Doha Hotel with the participation of a number of heads of states and governments, as well as heads of regional and international organisations.

