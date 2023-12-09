'Direct Turkish Investments In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Amounts To $3.5 Billion'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of direct Turkish investments in Azerbaijan amounts
to $15.2 billion, with $11.7 billion accounting for the oil and gas
sector, and $3.5 billion for the non-oil sector, Azernews reports, citing President of National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of
Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev at the conference on "Heydar Aliyev 100 -
One nation, two states' business world" held in Baku.
He emphasized that 5.678 commercial institutions with Turkish
investments are registered in Azerbaijan.“4.019 of them are
actively operating. These companies are mainly operating in
industry, agriculture, transport, construction, trade, service
sectors,” he noted.
“Today, Turkish companies are the major participants in the
construction and restoration work carried out in the liberated
territories of the Karabakh region. The Azerbaijan National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs provides comprehensive assistance
regarding the visit of the chambers and businessmen's associations
operating in Türkiye to Azerbaijan, their establishment of
cooperation here and the possibility of jointly entering third
countries. As a confederation, we maintain successful cooperation
with many "Chambers of Commerce", led by the "Union of Chambers and
Exchanges" of Türkiye,” Musayev added.
