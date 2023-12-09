'Direct Turkish Investments In Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Sector Amounts To $3.5 Billion'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The volume of direct Turkish investments in Azerbaijan amounts to $15.2 billion, with $11.7 billion accounting for the oil and gas sector, and $3.5 billion for the non-oil sector, Azernews reports, citing President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev at the conference on "Heydar Aliyev 100 - One nation, two states' business world" held in Baku.

He emphasized that 5.678 commercial institutions with Turkish investments are registered in Azerbaijan.“4.019 of them are actively operating. These companies are mainly operating in industry, agriculture, transport, construction, trade, service sectors,” he noted.

“Today, Turkish companies are the major participants in the construction and restoration work carried out in the liberated territories of the Karabakh region. The Azerbaijan National Confederation of Entrepreneurs provides comprehensive assistance regarding the visit of the chambers and businessmen's associations operating in Türkiye to Azerbaijan, their establishment of cooperation here and the possibility of jointly entering third countries. As a confederation, we maintain successful cooperation with many "Chambers of Commerce", led by the "Union of Chambers and Exchanges" of Türkiye,” Musayev added.