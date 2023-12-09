Oman Deplores Washington Veto Against Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Oman on Saturday regretted Washington's use of veto against a draft resolution of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Sultanate deplores and rejects the US Administration's bias and use of veto against a draft UNSC resolution aimed at ceasing hostilities in Gaza, rescuing the worsening humanitarian situation and sending living and medical aid to civilians.

It regretted that this came in spite of the warnings of the UN and international humanitarian agencies against the living conditions of the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the inability of UN aid bodies to do their humanitarian role.

It echoed the Sultanate's call for the international community to exert all political, diplomatic and legal efforts to lift the blockade on the Palestinian territory and to halt Israeli aggressions on Gazans.

A draft UNSC resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli occupation forces and Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip was blocked by a US veto on Friday.

Thirteen UNSC members voted for the draft, put forward by the United Arab Emirates, while the US voted against and the United Kingdom abstained.

More than 96 UN member states backed the draft, which aimed to force both parties to the conflict into meeting their obligations under international humanitarian law, notably those relating to the protection of civilian population. (end)

nfa









MENAFN09122023000071011013ID1107563952