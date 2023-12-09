One Killed, One Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone, killing one civilian and injuring another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army struck Beryslav with a drone. One person was killed as an explosive was dropped. Another person was injured. Medical assistance is being rendered to the victim," wrote the region's head.

Russian forces fire 318 shells atregion in past day, civilian injured

As reported, Kherson region is under constant Russian fire, every day the enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys infrastructure facilities.