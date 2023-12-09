               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

One Killed, One Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Beryslav


12/9/2023 6:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone, killing one civilian and injuring another one.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russian army struck Beryslav with a drone. One person was killed as an explosive was dropped. Another person was injured. Medical assistance is being rendered to the victim," wrote the region's head.

Read also: Russian forces fire 318 shells at Kherson region in past day, civilian injured

As reported, Kherson region is under constant Russian fire, every day the enemy kills and injures civilians and destroys infrastructure facilities.

MENAFN09122023000193011044ID1107563657

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search