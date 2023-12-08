Union Leaders Face Judicial Process

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Saul Mendez - SUNTRAC
The union leaders Saúl Méndez, Jaime Caballero, as well as one of the indigenous leaders Toribio García, and the teacher Diógenes Sánchez face a judicial process for the alleged commission of a crime against freedom and the economic order.
The municipal representative of the district of David, Chiriquí, Alberto Concepción, requested the appointment of public defenders to these four leaders, who participated in the demonstrations and road blockades during the protests against the mining contract.
Caballero - a member of the Construction and Similar Workers Union (Suntracs) along with Méndez - said this Thursday, December 7, he went to the official's office to learn about the process.“It is a complaint that has been filed against the social fighters of this country,” he said.
According to the Chirican union leader,“there are not enough elements” to accuse them of committing the aforementioned crimes.
For more than 30 days, harsh demonstrations and street closures were recorded throughout the country in rejection of Law 406, which had approved the contract between the State and Minera Panamá, but on November 28 was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. of Justice.
