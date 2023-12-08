(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Open Secrets 2022 BlakPAC PAC Expenditures reports show the following financial information:

Open Secrets 2022 BlakPAC PAC Expenditures reports Angie Wong was the number one vendor for BlakPAC taking in a whopping $60,363.00 and spending $10,066.00 on travel. The records show zero donations to candidates.

In another recent investigation into Wong's BlakPAC history by Vet Voice Media an audio recording of the BlakPAC accountant was published.

Vet Voice Media, a media firm founded by Angie Wong and former partners, released recorded evidence from BlakPAC accountant who states Wong was suspected of misappropriating funds.

Let's be very clear, in the legally made recording you are about to listen to with Thomas Datwyler he obviously does not know Stan Fitzgerald who called him. There is no collusion or relationship with Datwyler and Fitzgerald, or the rest of Wong's victims. We say two accountants because the statements from the Legacy PAC accountant Troy Brewer are also of the same status (See the witness statements on this news tab). Brewer was Wong's pick for the accountant of Legacy PAC he has no relationship with Stan Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald had not even spoken to Brewer until after Troy Brewer decided to block Angie Wong from sending money to herself questioning her ethics and authorization to do so stating Angie Wong sounded paranoid.

Listen to BlakPAC accountant Thomas Datwyler legally recorded June 2, 2023, at 12:41 pm LINK TO LISTEN:

You can also listen on VirginiaVFAF