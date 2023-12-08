               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Central Election Commission Announces Date Of Early Presidential Election In Azerbaijan


12/8/2023 8:11:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has appointed the early presidential election in the country for February 7, 2024, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was made by the CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov at today's meeting of the CEC.

Will be updated

