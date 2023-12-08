Central Election Commission Announces Date Of Early Presidential Election In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has appointed the early
presidential election in the country for February 7, 2024, Trend reports.
The relevant decision was made by the CEC Chairman Mazahir
Panahov at today's meeting of the CEC.
Will be updated
MENAFN08122023000187011040ID1107560679
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.