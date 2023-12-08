Russia Attempts To Create Social Tension In Ukraine Through Relatives Of Pows, Hostages Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia is making attempts to create social and political tension within Ukraine through the relatives of prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian hostages.

The relevant statement was made by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during the International Human Rights Conference Freedom and Fear, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In my opinion, as of now, the Russian Federation has adopted a new strategy – not to return almost anyone. At the same time, they contact the relatives of both civilian hostages and prisoners of war, and try to tell them that they are ready to return everyone and that in fact it is Ukraine that allegedly does not want to take them,” Lubinets told.

In his words, Russians offer the relatives of POWs and civilian hostages to protest, block roads, administrative buildings, etc.

“These are established facts, and such things happen on a daily basis. Therefore, in my opinion, Russia is making attempts to create social and political tension within our state through the relatives of POWs and civilian hostages,” Lubinets explained.

According to him, unfortunately, as of now, Ukrainian authorities have no tools to force the Russian side to release POWs and civilian hostages against Russia's will. At the moment, it is only the Armed Forces of Ukraine that can put pressure on the aggressor state.