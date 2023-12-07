Lula Steps In As Mediator In Venezuela-Guyana Esequibo Dispute

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is now mediating a dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.



This issue involves Esequibo , a region rich in oil and similar in size to Florida. Guyana controls it, but Venezuela has claimed it since the 19th century.



Lula, often an independent arbiter in global conflicts, faces this challenge as the issue surges in importance.



It threatens to overshadow an upcoming Mercosur summit in Rio de Janeiro.



Lula understands Brazil, South America's largest country, needs to step in and ease tensions. He has spent considerable time discussing this with his foreign affairs advisors.



Lula has been a leftist ally to Venezuelan leaders Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez. He plans to contact the presidents of both disputing countries shortly.











Brasilia's concern lies in Lula balancing ties between old ally Venezuela and Guyana, which has U.S. backing.



This concern heightened after Exxon Mobil Corp. found substantial oil reserves near Guyana.



The situation might get more complicated with Vladimir Putin's involvement. Putin supports Venezuela's socialist regime and plans to meet Maduro in Moscow.



This conflict presents a diplomatic tightrope for Lula. His approach has kept Brazil on good terms with countries of various ideologies.



His handling of this border issue contrasts with his efforts in distant conflicts, like the Russia-Ukraine war.



Lula hopes for a peaceful resolution in South America, stressing the need for calm and good sense in the region.

Background

The Esequibo region has a long history of dispute, dating back to the 19th century.



Venezuela's claim is based on historical rights, while Guyana's control is internationally recognized.



This dispute has remained mostly dormant but has recently escalated due to the discovery of oil.



The involvement of oil companies like Exxon Mobil has added an economic dimension to the territorial conflict.



This discovery makes the region strategically significant for both countries. Consequently, the stakes are higher, making mediation more complex.



Brazil's role as a mediator is crucial given its geopolitical influence in South America. Lula's experience in international diplomacy positions him well to navigate these complex waters.



His success or failure in this endeavor could set a precedent for future regional disputes.



Lula's balanced approach reflects Brazil's broader foreign policy of maintaining good relations with countries of varying political ideologies.



This strategy has historically allowed Brazil to act as a bridge between different geopolitical blocs.



The outcome of this mediation could influence South America's political and economic landscape. Given the region's oil reserves, it might also affect global energy markets.



Lula's diplomatic skills are therefore under a significant test, with implications extending beyond South America.







