Samsung Bespoke Collection Welcomes Winnie The Pooh And Friends

The collection features a variety of designs for homes of many styles – from vibrant colours that bring liveliness and expressiveness to eclectic homes, or a subtle pastel palette to bring cosiness and calmness to homes with muted aesthetics. The unique colour palette of the collection brings about a splendiferous kitchen transformation for homeowners, keeping their space fun and unique. Available for the Bespoke 4-Door Flex, Bottom Mount Freezer, and 1-Door Refrigerator, the collection offers curated designs of the beloved Winnie the Pooh characters to bring a sense of warmth and nostalgia.





From a minimalist home to a vibrant kitchen, Samsung Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection brightens homes of many styles

Samsung's partnership with Disney for its Bespoke refrigerators started in 2022, and has been growing since with a variety of design themes based on popular characters, including Mickey and Friends , and Marvel Super Heroes . The new Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection features the largest set of designs to date, giving homeowners a variety of 15 fun designs to cater to any home interior style.



"The addition of the Winnie the Pooh designs is a testament to the popularity of the characters, and a delightful nod to our childhood nostalgia. The Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection is a great way for fans to integrate their love for the characters in an appliance that meets what they need in the kitchen through the modular options. Whether to showcase their love for these beloved characters or bring a unique flair to their kitchens, the new collection effortlessly integrates with any décor with sophistication. This collection also demonstrates how the Bespoke line empowers consumers by offering more diverse customisation options, making it an ideal choice for those with a clear vision of the unique style of their home," said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.



A refrigerator as unique as you

For consumers seeking to customise their refrigerators, Samsung's MyBespoke customisation[1] offers an expanded range of choices for its wide selection of Bespoke refrigerators.



Homeowners can choose to personalise their refrigerator with photos of precious moments, inspired art designs that reflect their personalities, or even personal works of art like paintings or doodles to make the refrigerator truly them. For those looking for a seamless aesthetic, MyBespoke lets homeowners customise their refrigerator as an extension of the existing cabinetry to blend into the kitchen interior design.





Unleash your creativity and transform the Bespoke Refrigerator into a one-of-a-kind piece that is uniquely you

The Bespoke experience truly allows homeowners to unlock their creative juices and transform their refrigerator into a masterpiece. With MyBespoke, consumers will be inspired to create a uniquely tailored refrigerator that seamlessly complements their home interior – be it Dark Academia, Japandi, or Maximalist.



Local Availability and Pricing

The Samsung Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection is now available at selected consumer electronics retailers stores, at the following starting prices:





Model

Starting price [2]

Bespoke 4-Door Flex

$4,749 (U.P. $5,909)

Bespoke 1-Door Freezer

$1,769 (U.P. $2,539)

Bespoke Bottom Mount Freezer

$1,669 (U.P. $2,429)



From now until 31 December 2023, consumers who purchase any Bespoke refrigerator will also be entitled to complimentary door panels in selected colours[3]. While stock last. Terms & Conditions apply.In celebration of the holiday season, consumers can also choose to customise their own Bespoke refrigerator for only $100 (U.P. $550), available from now until 31 December 2023. Terms & Conditions apply.Consumers interested in a customised MyBespoke refrigerator can visit participating consumer electronics retailer stores to speak to our friendly service staff for more information.For more information, please visit the Samsung Online Store .[1] Featured MyBespoke (personalised) refrigerator design decals are for inspiration purposes only, and not for actual sale.[2] Prices are inclusive of the fridge panels and the fridge decal cost for the Bespoke Winnie the Pooh Collection. Price for each Bespoke Refrigerator will vary depending on the selection of colour panels and finish, and option for further customisation with designs from Bespoke Creators Collection, Bespoke Wallpaper Collection, Bespoke Disney Collection, Bespoke Marvel Collection, Bespoke Winnie the Pooh or Design Your Own. Top up cost for design customisation is fixed for each Bespoke Refrigerator type and applicable for full or partial design customisation. Colour of panels subject to stock availability. Check in-store for more details.[3] Free Bespoke Refrigerator colour panels only applicable for the following colours: Clean Peach, Clean Vanilla and Glam Navy. Promotion is applicable till 31 Dec 2023, while stocks last. T&Cs apply.