Keel Of 4.000 T Sri Lankan Floating Dock Laid At Goa Shipyard

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, December 7: The Keel Laying ceremony of the 4000T Floating Dock for the Sri Lanka Navy being built by M/s Goa Shipyard Ltd was held on December 6 at M/s Dempo Shipbuilding and Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (DSEPL), Goa.

This landmark event was graced by

Gopal Baglay High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Vice Admiral UVMP Perera Commander of Sri Lanka Navy along with all Joint Monitoring Committee members of Floating Dock from both countries through virtual participation.

The High Commissioner in his address during the occasion highlighted that the project symbolises the enduring bonds of cooperation, camaraderie and friendship between India and Sri Lanka. India has remained committed towards capacity building and sustained development of Sri Lanka Defence forces, towards realising vision of India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine and 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized that the project of providing Floating Dock to Sri Lanka Navy has reinforced the strong bonds between Navies of both India and Sri Lanka. He mentioned that the Floating Dock will fulfill all maintenance needs of the Sri Lanka Navy and thereby enhancing Maritime security in the region.

HE thanked all stakeholders for their contribution in making this project a reality and wished them for timely completion of the project. He expressed his appreciation to M/s Goa Shipyard Limited for organizing the event in physical as well as virtual mode.

The gifting of the Floating Dock to Sri Lanka Navy is indicative of the growing cooperation and friendship between the two nations. It may be recalled that the agreement between GoI and GoSL for gifting of 4000T Floating Dock to Sri Lanka Navy was signed on 15 Mar 2022 in Colombo.

The Floating Dock is capable of docking vessels up to 115 meters in length with lifting capacity of dock is 4000 Tons.

END