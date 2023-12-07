China lowers hazard of EU ‘trade war’

(MENAFN) In response to recent warnings from the European Commission about the possibility of deploying protectionist measures against Chinese firms, China has extended an invitation to European Union member states to capitalize on its expansive market. During a press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin addressed concerns raised by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who expressed worries about a "growing trade imbalance" between the European Union and China. Wang emphasized that China has consistently pursued high-level opening up and encouraged all countries to explore opportunities within its mega market, boasting a population of over 1.4 billion.



Contrary to fears of a looming "trade war" with the European Union, Wang stated that China has never intentionally sought a trade surplus. Instead, he attributed the current state of the China-European Union trade relationship to a combination of macroeconomic factors, international trade conditions, and the industrial structures of both sides. Von der Leyen, while expressing concerns about the trade imbalance, underscored the European Union's preference for negotiated solutions over resorting to protectionist policies. She highlighted the European Union's commitment to addressing the issue and ensuring a balanced trade relationship, asserting that European leaders would not tolerate persistent imbalances.



The timing of these developments is noteworthy as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and European Council head Charles Michel are scheduled to visit Beijing for a new round of talks under the European Union-China summit. This upcoming meeting marks the first face-to-face interaction between these European Union officials and Chinese leaders since 2019. The agenda is expected to center around trade-related discussions, while also addressing ongoing conflicts in regions such as Gaza and Ukraine.



As the European Union grapples with concerns over the trade imbalance and contemplates protective measures, China's outreach appears aimed at fostering a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship. The invitation to leverage China's vast market could potentially steer discussions towards negotiated solutions rather than escalating tensions into a full-fledged trade war. The outcome of these talks holds significance not only for the economic ties between China and the European Union but also for the broader geopolitical landscape amid ongoing global challenges.





MENAFN07122023000045015687ID1107552293