Katara Hospitality Hotels In Qatar: Exclusive Offers This Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Global hotel owner, developer and operator, based in Qatar, Katara Hospitality offers some exclusive winter offers for citizens and residents in the country.

Explore them below:

Raffles Doha

Raffles Doha Staycation

For those in pursuit of the ultimate staycation in Doha, indulge in the lap of luxury at Raffles Doha. Immerse yourself in exquisite accommodations, personalized services, and the discreet attention of our dedicated butlers. Experience the magic of the season within the sophisticated haven of Raffles Doha, where every stay is tailored to create cherished memories and moments. Rates start from QR2,700.

L'ARTISAN Business Lunch

Experience a tailor-made three-course business lunch menu created by L'Artisan's Head Chef Thierry Motsch, that will have guests feeling re-energised for the rest of the day. Daily (except Friday),12:00 – 16:00

Price: QR140 per person, including a three-course set menu with soft beverages

Fairmont Doha

Winter Family Fun

Create unforgettable winter memories with our family offer at Fairmont Doha and receive 50% off on the second room. Little guests under 12 Years, enjoy a complimentary stay including dining. The package is available for stays until 30 Dec 2023.

Friday Brunch: Show-Stopping Asian Gastronomy at Provok

Embark on a journey to the cutting edge of modern Asian gastronomy at Provok's Kreme De La Mer brunch, an unforgettable dining experience that can't be missed. Through fire and ice, feast your eyes on our show-stopping interactive stations while getting your groove on to the sound of live DJ performances. Bold, daring and always surprising, the menu features an array of exquisite sushi, ceviche, and sharing dishes, alongside delicious Asian selections of seafood, and premium Angus beef - all expertly paired with signature beverages, of course.

Price: QR 350 per person, including soft drinks; QR450 per person, including enhanced beverages; QR 600 per person including premium beverages

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas

Stay. Play. Celebrate.

Capture the spirit of togetherness and create unforgettable memories with your family and friends! Book your Guest Room with sea view and welcome the new year like nowhere else.

. Complimentary Breakfast . Water Park Access . Festive Dinner at Souk Kitchen or New Year's Eve Dinner including soft drinks at the Ballroom.

Offer valid on 24th & 31st of December 2023

Prices: QR2,100 per night for 2 adults and 2 kids, QR1,800 per night for 2 adults

Book now: call +974 4423 6666 or e-mail [email protected]

Festive Escape: Private Celebration with Our Chef's Barbeque

Book your 2-bedroom beach villa and join us for a private celebration filled with mouthwatering barbeque delights crafted by our talented chef with your family and friends.

. Daily In-Villa Breakfast . Early check-in, late check-out (subject to availability) . 5 people per villa . BBQ dinner with open house beverages for 4 hours . Water park access

Offer valid from 23rd of December 2023 till 10th of January 2024

Price: QR5,500 per night

Book now: Call +974 4423 6666 or e-mail [email protected]

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha

Gingerbread House Masterclass

Create lasting memories with your loved ones as you spend a festive afternoon decorating a gingerbread house. Savor The Ritz-Carlton, Doha's expertly crafted signature afternoon tea, and let the joy of the season fill your hearts for years to come.

December 21st - December 30th . 3PM - 6PM

Bookings can be made via WhatsApp at +974 5599 0916

or e-mail at [email protected]

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner

Join The Ritz-Carlton, Doha for a magical new year experience.

Expect a themed night filled with festive cheer accompanied by bespoke decorations, live entertainment, and much more!

December 31st . 8PM - till late

Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha

All-Inclusive Festive Escape

Indulge in the winter spirit with Rixos Gulf Doha's all-inclusive festive escape package, designed for an unforgettable holiday experience.

The package includes:

. Unlimited food and enhanced beverages . 20% off on Anjana Signature massages . Exclusive access to Rixy Kids' Club . Various adult entertainment programs . Bespoke kids' activities . Exclusive Sports Club access, and complimentary fitness classes.

Starting from QR 1600 for two adults and two kids under 6 years old, the package offers a luxurious way to celebrate the season.

For reservations, call +974 4429 8888

Rixos Afternoon Cup of Cheer

Reminisce with family and friends in a grand festive afternoon tea experience at the Lobby Lounge. From 22 to 31 December 2023, between 14:00 to 20:00, enjoy festive-themed delicacies and our refined signature festive tea collection for QR250, perfect for two people.

Book now: +974 4429 8666

Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner

Enjoy a grand farewell to 2023 at the New Year's Eve Gala Dinner in Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa - on December 31st. Savor an exquisite menu curated by master chefs - each dish a celebration of culinary artistry. The venue will be adorned in shimmering gold, accompanied by a live entertainment, creating the perfect ambiance to step into the new year with style.

Time: 8:00 PM to 12 AM; Soft beverage package: QR 400 per guest

Premium Beverage QR570 per guest; QR200 per kid (5-12 years old)

Contact us: 4445 0000 / [email protected]

Turkey To Go

Savor the joy of the season with our Signature Turkey To Go Box-a festive feast tailored for 8 to 10 guests.

Priced at QR 750 per box, it's a great addition to a delicious holiday gathering.; Let the festivities come to you with freshly cooked delights, straight from Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa.

Contact us: 4445 0000 / [email protected]

Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

The Zarb Experience

Immerse yourself in the nomadic lifestyle with a picturesque desert setting, torches, and starry skies. Indulge in traditional Arabic coffee, dates, and a delectable array of Middle Eastern dishes. Witness the unveiling of the Zarb, a buried treasure of marinated meat cooked underground for tender and aromatic flavors.

Timings: Available Daily, from 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm at the Beach of Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel

Pricing: QR299 per person for the Dining Experience

QR499 per person for the Royal Experience

Terms & Conditions:

. 48-hour advance booking is required . 50% pre-payment is required

. A minimum of 10 persons per booking is required

Booking Number: +974 4425 6666

Sharq Sanctuary

Description: Qatar's rich and long-standing sea-faring history has inspired this beautiful signature treatment experience. Porcelain smooth and gently warmed Cowrie shells are applied with expert skill as advanced massage techniques ease muscle tension and comfort the skin. Evoking a sense of days gone by and ancient healing practices with a unique touch.

Timings:

Available Daily at The Ritz-Carlton Spa Sharq Village, Doha

Pricing: QR1,000 per person for a 90-minute treatment

Includes: Body massage with warm shells, and scalp massage

Dana Club

Recreation Promo Packages

Dana Club is organizing Winter Football and Volleyball Competitions for its members and staff at the Outdoor Courts from November 2023 to January 2024. Dana Club is also currently hosting activities for children including Kids World Games, Movie Night, and Bouncy Castle.

F&B Restaurant and Banquet Winter Offers

Bayt Al Dana Restaurant serves dinner buffets on Italian Nights during Thursdays featuring authentic Italian dishes, and Arabic Nights on Fridays showcasing culinary delights from across the Arab world. Outdoor Catering are also provided anywhere in Qatar and Banquet services at Al Jewan Hall for all occasions. These offers are available to all members and non-members.

Simaisma, a Murwab Resort

Heated Pools, Winter Vibes: 10% off Staycations at Simaisma Resort!

Relax in luxury at Simaisma, a Murwab Resort! Our 5-star villas feature private heated pools for your ultimate comfort. Enjoy a delicious breakfast and unwind in peace with a 10% discount on your stay. Come to Simaisma Resort for pure relaxation and luxury combined!

For your booking call us on +97444799532 or [email protected]

Friday Fun: Brunch & Pool Day at Simaisma Resort!

Join us every Friday for a delightful treat - our Friday Brunch N' Pool at Simaisma, a Murwab Resort! Dive into a fantastic day with a scrumptious brunch spread paired with exclusive access to our pools and beach. Indulge in a perfect blend of delectable dining and refreshing poolside relaxation. Revel in the joy of Fridays with great food, fantastic pools, and a beautiful beach only at Simaisma, a Murwab Resort!

For your booking call us on +97444799582 or [email protected]

Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort

Winter Daycation

Enjoy an array of day use packages with friends and family this winter.

Food and Beverage Offers

While you're at Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort, take advantage of our Pizza + Pasta combo at QR99 only at La Merenda

Mövenpick Hotel Doha

Weekend Staycation

Weekend Staycation Package includes staying in luxurious rooms, delectable seafood-themed dinner buffet, international breakfast spread, or optionally with international brunch upon availability

Old Town Brunch

Fridays international brunch buffet at Seasons Restaurant

Jouri, a Murwab Hotel

'Happy Festivities'

Experience a night of unparalleled festivity at Jouri, a Murwab Hotel! Join us for a sensational Festive dinner where the countdown is accompanied by a live band, adding a rhythmic heartbeat to the joyous atmosphere. Indulge in a delectable buffet spread, crafted to tantalize your taste buds as you welcome the new year in style. Join the celebration and make memories that will linger long after the clock strikes midnight.

'Turkey To Go'

Celebrate the festive season hassle-free with Jouri, a Murwab Hotel's Turkey-to-Go arrangement! Elevate your holiday gatherings with the finest culinary delight as our expert chefs craft a succulent and perfectly roasted turkey, ready to take center stage at your festive table. Immerse yourself in the joy of the season while savoring the rich flavors of our meticulously prepared turkey, leaving you with more time to cherish special moments with loved ones. Make this holiday season unforgettable with Jouri's Turkey-to-Go - where culinary excellence meets the spirit of celebration!