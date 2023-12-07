               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Most Of UK's Investments In Azerbaijan Directed To Oil & Gas Sector Since 1995 - Minister


12/7/2023 2:12:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan invested $2 billion in the UK from 1995 through the first half of 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

“During the same period, the UK invested $35 billion in Azerbaijan, $33 billion of which were directed to the oil and gas sector,” he noted.

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551486

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search