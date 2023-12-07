Most Of UK's Investments In Azerbaijan Directed To Oil & Gas Sector Since 1995 - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan
invested $2 billion in the UK from 1995 through the first half of
2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the
VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between
Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.
“During the same period, the UK invested $35 billion in
Azerbaijan, $33 billion of which were directed to the oil and gas
sector,” he noted.
The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
