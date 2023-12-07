Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 60 kilometers east of the Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 68 kilometers.

Tremors were felt up to 5-3 points.

