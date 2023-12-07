               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea (UPDATE)


12/7/2023 12:37:19 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An earthquake has occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea 60 kilometers east of the Siyazan station. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6. The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 68 kilometers.

Tremors were felt up to 5-3 points.

08:35 (GMT+4) According to preliminary information, an earthquake occurred on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Republican Center for Seismological Service says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5. The tremors was felt.

08:17 (GMT+4) An earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.

