Azerbaijan Records Earthquake In Caspian Sea (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. An earthquake has
occurred in the Caspian Sea, the Republican Center for
Seismological Service of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.
According to the information, an earthquake was recorded in the
Caspian Sea 60 kilometers east of the Siyazan station. The
magnitude of the earthquake was 5.6. The epicenter of the quake was
located at a depth of 68 kilometers.
Tremors were felt up to 5-3 points.
