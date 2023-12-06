Two Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Sumy Region's Seredyna-Buda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 6, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region's town of Seredyna-Buda. Two civilians were injured.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to the investigation data, the enemy launched an attack from Russia's territory around 12:00 (noon).

At least three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as detached houses, an educational institution, a health facility, and an administrative building.

Additionally, a local hotel caught fire.

Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation in accordance with Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).