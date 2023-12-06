Two Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Sumy Region's Seredyna-Buda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 6, 2023, Russian troops shelled the Sumy region's town of Seredyna-Buda. Two civilians were injured.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to the investigation data, the enemy launched an attack from Russia's territory around 12:00 (noon).
At least three apartment blocks were damaged, as well as detached houses, an educational institution, a health facility, and an administrative building.
Additionally, a local hotel caught fire.
Law enforcement officers launched a pre-trial investigation in accordance with Part 1, Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
MENAFN06122023000193011044ID1107548743
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.