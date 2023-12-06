ONLYOFFICE Docspace 2.0 Released With Public Rooms, Plugins, Data Reassignment, RTL Interface, And Other Improvements

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

The upgraded ONLYOFFICE DocSpace comes with lots of novelties across the platform, including a new type of rooms for public sharing, enhanced room management, plugins for extra functionality, a more intuitive profile page, data reassignment, further hotkeys, extended Developer tools, and more.

Public rooms

The newly added Public rooms make work on documents with any third party much easier. They make it possible to invite users via external links to allow them to view files without registration. If necessary, users are able to generate multiple external links with different parameters to set various access permissions. To secure documents in a public room, password protection, file content copying restrictions, as well as file downloading and printing restrictions are available.

Besides, public rooms can be embedded into any web interface via Developer Tools. This way, users of the corresponding website or service are able to access the room files directly from the web frontend.

New features for room management

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace 2.0 brings the ability to create a room based on personal files and folders. If only one folder is selected, its contents are copied to the created room.

Among further new options for room management, there is room downloading, filtering by room in Trash, and the ability to leave a room and change the room owner.

Data reassignment

From now on, ONLYOFFICE DocSpace admins can reassign rooms and files stored within rooms which belong to the users with the Disabled status. The data is reassigned to the admin who is performing the operation. It's also possible to manually select another destination user for reassignment.

This feature allows choosing whether to delete a user or not when reassigning data. If a user is deleted and their data is reassigned, their personal files will be deleted. Aborting the already started reassignment process is possible by clicking on the corresponding button.

Plugins for extra features

The latest update brings the in-built system plugins which allow extending the DocSpace functionality. Such plugins can be enabled by the DocSpace owner and administrators via the Integration settings. Once enabled, the plugins are available to all users.

The current version comprises PDF Converter for converting docs, sheets, slides, and forms to PDF, draw for working with professional-looking diagrams, and the plugin which converts speech from audio and video files into text.

Redesigned profile page

To make navigation within user profiles more intuitive, the developers organized all the personal settings into four tabs. The Login tab allows tracking active sessions and logging out if necessary. Notifications are enabled or disabled via the corresponding tab. Switching between Light, Dark, or system themes follows via the Interface theme tab.

The File Management tab comprises the settings moved from the left-side panel and allows activating, for example, an option to save the file copy in the original format as well.

Enhancements for working with forms

The in-built form gallery which gives quick access to the ready-to-use form templates gets more convenient navigation thanks to the added filtering by category, language, and name along with sorting by name and the last modified date. What's more, it's now possible to submit user-created templates to the Form Gallery and get a reward.

Multiple updates for interface elements & layout

For a more comfortable user experience, the ONLYOFFICE team implemented more hotkeys, video thumbnails, RTL languages for the interface in the beta mode, 2-level navigation, mobile view for the Appearance, Branding, Single-Sign-On, and Javascript SDK settings pages.

Tech stack updates

For ONLYOFFICE DocSpace, the developers use up-to-date components and engines, including .NET Core and the latest version of .NET for the server side – a reliable backend, and React for the client side to ensure a modern look and mobile friendliness.

In version 2.0, the tech stack is updated accordingly to ensure further reliable work, including React v18, support for OpenSearch and the latest version of Elasticsearch, updated Storybook and component descriptions, and more.

Public cloud regions

The .com domain of ONLYOFFICE DocSpace Cloud now comprises two regions. Along with Oregon, the Frankfurt data server location is added to guarantee smoother work for users in Europe.

Developer tools & integration

Along with activating the system plugins, it's now possible for developers to build and add their own plugins to DocSpace using the Plugins SDK and available code samples.

The added webhooks settings allow performing custom actions on the side of any application or website based on various events in DocSpace.

Moreover, the self-hosted ONLYOFFICE DocSpace also features a new section in the Integration settings where it's possible to connect ONLYOFFICE Docs. This settings will be useful for those who have a standalone Document Server installed and need to integrate it with their DocSpace.

About ONLYOFFICE DocSpace

ONLYOFFICE DocSpace is intended to improve collaboration on office documents and other content with various people users need to interact such as their colleagues, teammates, customers, partners, contractors, sponsors, etc.

The platform provides a room-based environment for organizing a clear file structure depending on users' needs or project goals. Flexible access permissions and user roles allow fine-tuning access to the whole space or separate rooms.

