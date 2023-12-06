Iran’s export to EAEU increases by 20 percent

(MENAFN) During the initial eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), Iran witnessed a 20 percent surge in the value of its exports to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) compared to the corresponding period last year, as stated by the spokesperson of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade.



Ruhollah Latifi reported that Iran successfully exported 2.778 million tons of commodities, amounting to USD 1.074 billion, to EAEU member countries during this eight-month period. Additionally, he highlighted a substantial 45 percent increase in exports to the EAEU in terms of weight.



The collective trade between Iran and the five EAEU members, including Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus, reached 5.168 million tons, valued at USD 2.344 billion, reflecting a noteworthy 33.5 percent increase in weight and a 14 percent rise in value compared to the same period last year.



Conversely, Iran imported 2.39 million tons of non-oil goods from EAEU nations during this timeframe, with a total value of USD 1.27 billion. This signifies a notable 22 percent increase in weight and a 10 percent rise in value compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Notably, the top destinations for Iranian exports during this period were the Russian Federation, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

MENAFN06122023000045015839ID1107546907