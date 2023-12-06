Carpet Museum Presents Exhibition Dedicated To Western Azerbaijani Carpets

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum has opened an exhibition
"Western Azerbaijani carpets: The Memory of Our Historical
Pattern".
Timed to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
the event is co-organized by the museum in partnership with the
Culture Ministry and the Western Azerbaijan Community, Azernews reports.
The exhibition displays 21 carpets and carpet products with
well-known compositions woven by carpet masters from the regions
and villages of Western Azerbaijani countries such as Goycha,
Zangezur, Aghbaba, Pambak and Loru.
Among the exhibits are Gasimushaghi, Lampa, Mughan, Gubadli and
Ganja carpets, brought by compatriots deported from their native
land.
They treat these carpets like a relic. Western Azerbaijani women
applied classical traditions, rich patterns and unique color scheme
in these carpet samples woven based on the famous compositions.
At the same time, they managed to skilfully add their feelings,
eye-catching color scheme and informative details that make these
carpets special.
The flat-woven shadda and the carpet product khurjun (a valise
consisting of two parts), which is widely used in households,
amazes the visitors.
A catalogue and a video on the same theme were also presented as
part of the event.
The exhibition will be on until January 5, 2024.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularizing and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
