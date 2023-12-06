Man receives murder sentence after attacking security guards during theft

(MENAFN) Tyrone Tunnell, 30, has been charged with murder and several other offenses following a stabbing incident at a Macy's department store in Philadelphia that resulted in the death of one security guard and critical injuries to another. The attack occurred around 11 AM on Monday when security guards Eric Harrison, 27, and Christian Mitchell, 23, confronted Tunnell, who was attempting to steal merchandise, including hats. The guards successfully retrieved the stolen items, prompting Tunnell to leave the store briefly.



Shortly thereafter, Tunnell returned armed with a knife and confronted the guards, stabbing Harrison in the neck and Mitchell in the face and arm as he attempted to assist his colleague. Both guards were unarmed during the altercation. Following the attack, Tunnell fled the store and boarded a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train, discarding the knife on the tracks. SEPTA cameras captured his movements, leading to his subsequent arrest at another SEPTA station in the city.



Eric Harrison was taken to the hospital after the incident and was pronounced dead shortly afterward. Christian Mitchell underwent surgery for his injuries and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Tunnell, whose last known address was in Philadelphia, faces charges including murder in connection with Harrison's death, attempted murder, aggravated assault against the other guard, weapons offenses, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence, and retail theft.



Tunnell is currently held without bail, and a preliminary hearing in his case is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks. As of now, it is unclear whether he has retained legal representation. The tragic incident highlights the dangers faced by security personnel and the broader implications of retail theft situations escalating to violence.

