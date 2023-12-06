Qatar Participates In Launch Session Of SAFE Initiative As Part Of COP28

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State and Chairman of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) H E Ahmad Al Sayed, participated in the launch session of the Scaling-up Agriculture and Food systems for Economic development (SAFE) initiative, as part of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from 30 November to 12 December 2023.

Minister Al Sayed participated in this session at the invitation of Ban Ki-Moon, Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) President and Chairman, who addressed the session virtually. The session was attended by a significant number of leaders, ministers, heads of esteemed organizations, and key note speakers from Africa and the Middle East including H E Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros and current Chairperson of the African Union; H E Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General, Gulf Cooperation Council; H E Bader Al Dafa, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Change and Sustainability and Executive Director Global Dryland Alliance (GDA); and H E Dr. Hala H Elsaid, Minister of Planning and Economic Development for Egypt.

As a sustainable development initiative, SAFE is a pivotal project within the broader goals of the GGGI which aims to promote sustainable agricultural practices and enhance food security, particularly in Africa and the Middle East, by investing in the future of these regions through launching green investments, promoting climate-smart agriculture, and creating green jobs.

In his keynote speech in the session, Ahmad Al Sayed confirmed that QFZ is a catalyst for sustainbility as it encourages agritech programs and the facilitation of international trade operations. Their participation in COP28 underscores QFZ's commitment to global climate change efforts, backed by Qatar's National Climate Change Action Plan 2030 and in line with achieving Qatar National Vision 2030.

On the sidelines of the conference, he held a bilateral meetings with Frank Rijsberman, Director General of GGGI. Minister Al Sayed also met with the President of the African Development Bank and a number of high-profile companies participating in the conference, where he discussed with them aspects of joint cooperation and ways to promote sustainable growth and the transition towards a green economy. In addition, as part of his tour at the exhibition, he visited the Qatari pavilion and those of the other participating countries.