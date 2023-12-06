Zelensky To Join Online G7 Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host an online summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations later Wednesday as the Asian nation wraps up its role as this year's rotating chair, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set to join them.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said this at a press conference, Ukrinform reports, citing Kyodo .

The G7 leaders are expected to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. An international comprehensive framework on advanced artificial intelligence will also likely be high on the agenda.

Kishida hosted an in-person G7 summit in May in his home constituency of Hiroshima. Zelensky traveled to Japan to attend the summit.

The G7 involves Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

Italy will take over the grouping's presidency from Japan next year.