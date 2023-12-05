Sudan's Sovereign Council Unveils Road Map To Cease Hostilities

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Malek Aqar, Deputy Chairperson of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, has announced the initiation of a comprehensive road map aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. The plan commences with a ceasefire agreement between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (SRF), followed by a dialogue among political entities to facilitate a smooth transition and prepare for elections.

Aqar emphasized that the immediate focus is on implementing this road map to halt the war, ensuring the delivery of aid throughout Sudan, engaging with all stakeholders, and preventing the conflict from escalating further.

He acknowledged the necessity of establishing a government capable of managing state affairs and declared that the post-conflict era would be dedicated to reconstruction and institutional development.

Expressing regret for past shortcomings in forming a stable Sudanese state, Aqar reaffirmed his dedication to cease the war through all possible measures.

He also addressed the need to dissolve any military groups operating outside the national armed forces, asserting in a communication to the RSF that a nation cannot sustain multiple armies.

Aqar criticized ongoing partisan rivalry and exclusionary practices, urging Islamists to critically assess their political strategies over the past three decades, which he characterized as obsolete.