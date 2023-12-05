Army Chief Visits 4Th Royal Guard Battalion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ammna, Dec. 5 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, visited the Fourth Royal Guard Battalion on Tuesday, one of the units of the Eastern Military Zone.The army chief was briefed by the battalion commander about the zone's plans to confront infiltration and smuggling in light of the deteriorating weather conditions. He was also briefed on the zone's programs, operational and administrative matters, current and future training plans, and its tasks and duties.Huneiti also met with battalion personnel and conveyed to them the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, expressing his pride in their morale and their level of readiness and professionalism.