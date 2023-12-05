Astra Tech Brings Apple Pay To Its Botim Prepaid Card Customers For An Easy, Secure And Private Way To Pay

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, brings Apple Pay to its Botim Prepaid Card customers. Apple Pay provides Botim Prepaid Card users with a tokenized process, which is a safer, more seamless and secure way to pay - and uses the power of the iPhone to protect every transaction.

To use, customers simply double-click and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Additionally, customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay and Botim. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the Secure Element, an industry-standard, certified chip designed to store the payment information safely on the device.

Apple Pay is easy to set up. On iPhone, simply open the Wallet app, tap the plus sign (+), and follow the prompts to add the Botim Prepaid Card. Once a customer adds a card to an iPhone and Apple Watch, they can start using Apple Pay on that device right away.

Botim's Multi-currency Prepaid Card, launched in partnership with Mastercard in August 2023, set a new standard in the financial technology landscape; ensuring all segments have access to inclusive financial and fintech solutions, overcoming traditional banking barriers. Bringing Apple Pay to Botim Prepaid Card customers marks another step towards Botim's commitment to effortless payments, and inclusive financial service offerings.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra app. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra app under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.