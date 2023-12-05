Barcloud Releases New Inventory View History Feature

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

San Francisco, California Dec 5, 2023

BarCloud proudly announces a new feature, the View History feature, on its inventory management and asset tracking mobile app. With a commitment to continuous innovation and user satisfaction, the company has designed this feature to make it easier than ever to manage inventory and asset transaction history.

The View History feature allows mobile app users to browse and access all records of inventory and asset transactions conducted in the BarCloud browser and mobile applications. This includes details like captured signatures, item quantity, location, and more. Users will be able to view all inventory transaction history for their items, including the Receive, Move, Issue transactions, and more. Customers with assets will also be able to access the Check-Out/Check-In records and asset Maintenance history among others. Users can personalize the information displayed in the app by adjusting configuration settings for each transaction within the browser application.

A seamless workflow where users can conduct inventory or asset transactions and check on previous ones without having to switch devices.

Customizable and configurable interface so users can pick the most important information needed when viewing inventory & asset transaction history.

Complete visibility on all the movements of their inventory items, assets, and equipment right from their mobile devices. The ability to continue working even when they're offsite, with access to any necessary records within the mobile app.

The View History feature will be available to all iOS and Android users and can be accessed through the latest version of the BarCloud Mobile App. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for customers with an existing subscription.

"This inventory feature is one of many that we're developing to make managing inventory and assets convenient and hassle-free," said Tim Laurin, a representative from the company.

BarCloud is a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions that uses barcode technology with mobile barcodes, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful system, businesses have 24/7 access to the location and status of their Inventory and Assets, whether they are in the warehouse, on the field, or in the office. They have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.