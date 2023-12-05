MMA fighter McGregor fuels speculation about his candidacy for presidency elections in 2025

(MENAFN) Controversial Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor has ignited rumors surrounding a potential candidacy for the Irish presidency in the upcoming 2025 elections. The 35-year-old, a former two-weight UFC world champion, recently took to social media to share his views on Irish immigration issues, raising eyebrows and reportedly attracting police attention for certain posts made before and during anti-immigration protests in Dublin.



In the midst of the unrest, McGregor posted on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting that Ireland was "at war" following a knife attack outside a school, allegedly committed by an Algerian-born man who had lived in Ireland for two decades. The fighter's outspoken stance on immigration has added a political dimension to his public persona.



McGregor further fueled speculation by evaluating potential presidential rivals, including former prime ministers Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, along with ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. In his assessment, McGregor highlighted their "unbreakable ties to their individual parties' politics" and positioned himself as an alternative—someone young, active, and unbiased. He emphasized his willingness to listen, support, and adapt, emphasizing a lack of affiliation, bias, or favoritism to any political party.



Expressing a commitment to accountability and responding to public sentiment, McGregor suggested a democratic approach by putting decisions to a vote. He even offered to fund the endeavor, emphasizing that it would be a collaborative effort between himself and the people of Ireland.



While none of his potential rivals have confirmed their intentions to run, McGregor's social media activity has injected an unexpected political narrative into the public discourse. As Dublin navigates through a period of social and political tension, McGregor's possible foray into presidential politics adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming elections.





