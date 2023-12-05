Tunisia vows to get further Palestinians for medical care

(MENAFN) In a significant humanitarian initiative, Tunisia, under the leadership of President Kais Saied, has pledged ongoing support for injured Palestinians from Gaza, extending vital medical care. After the arrival of an initial group of 29 patients on Sunday, President Saied announced that another batch of 150 injured Palestinians is set to be flown to Tunis on Tuesday for essential medical treatment in the country's hospitals.



During a visit to the Military Hospital in Tunisia, President Saied expressed the nation's commitment to supporting the injured Palestinians, emphasizing, "This is our duty, and we will work to support you in every way possible." He assured the Gazan patients that Tunisia is dedicated to providing assistance, with the second group scheduled to arrive within two days. President Saied reiterated Tunisia's unwavering position on the conflict in Gaza, affirming the Palestinians' right to reclaim their historic land.



In a video published on the official Tunisian presidency Facebook page, President Saied questioned the global response to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, asking, "Where is humanity in the free world? Where is the humanitarian law that they've established?" The comments underscore Tunisia's commitment to humanitarian values and its concern for the plight of Palestinians affected by the conflict.



The first group of 29 injured Palestinians arrived in Tunis on a military plane late on Sunday, accompanied by a medical team, including military and civilian personnel, and representatives of the Tunisian Red Crescent. The patients, including children aged one to 13 and young adults aged 19 to 21, suffered severe burns and fractures. They have been admitted for treatment at various hospitals in the capital, Tunis, including the top Military Hospital in the country.



Tunisia's proactive stance in providing medical aid to Palestinians reflects a commitment to humanitarian values and solidarity with those affected by the ongoing conflict. As the nation extends ongoing support, the article explores the significance of Tunisia's efforts and the impact on the lives of the injured Palestinians receiving crucial medical treatment in Tunisian hospitals.



