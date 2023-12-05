Gurl Fix Your Crowntm Celebrates 6 Months Of Transformative Empowerment

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Brigitte O'Michaels, the visionary force behind Queenmakers International, proudly celebrates the triumphant 6-month milestone of her groundbreaking book, "Gurl Fix Your CROWNTM." This empowering and practical Christian mindset manifesto for women has garnered acclaim for its unparalleled guidance in navigating toxic relationships, mastering financial independence, and nurturing mental health.

Divided into three empowering sections-Gurl Fix Your MONEY, Gurl Fix Your MINDSET, and Gurl Fix Your MAN-this book transcends the ordinary, offering not just advice but transformative tools for reigning as the queen you were born to be. Brigitte's compelling narrative draws from personal experiences, infusing each page with an inspiring fusion of resilience and empowerment.

Quoting Brigitte O'Michaels, "A living ex-wife is better than a late wife! One broken dream is not the end of dreaming. If your dreams are broken, sleep, for tomorrow you will dream again."

Gurl Fix Your CROWNTM has received accolades from industry experts and readers alike. Health & Anxiety Coach, Sara Cyr, hails it as "a delightful guide showing us how to ride the waves of our doubts and fears right up the staircase of our dreams," while Book Marketing Mentor, IAmKerryWatson, praises its "truly life-changing stories & testimonies."

The anniversary edition includes a bonus "Fix Your Life" workbook and a separate journal further enhancing its practicality and value for readers.

As Brigitte O'Michaels celebrates this milestone, she invites everyone to join in the revelry and embark on a transformative journey toward empowerment and reclaiming their queendom. You can get the book here .