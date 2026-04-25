MP Police Plan Multi-Layer Security For NEET-UG 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 25 (IANS) Stressing the need for foolproof arrangements, Director General of Police Kailash Makwana on Saturday directed all districts to ensure the peaceful, fair and secure conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026, scheduled for May 3.

Chairing a statewide review meeting via video conference with Superintendents of Police, Makwana said the examination is highly sensitive as it impacts the future of lakhs of students.

“NEET is an extremely important examination linked to the future of students; therefore every process must be error-free, transparent and secure,” he said, while instructing officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards any lapse.

He directed that all examination centres, strong rooms and exam halls be physically inspected in advance and that security arrangements be strengthened.

Adequate deployment of police personnel, along with handheld metal detectors (HHMDs), has been mandated to ensure thorough checking of candidates while avoiding inconvenience during entry and exit at centres.

The DGP emphasised strict monitoring of question paper movement. He said police escorts must be provided during transportation between banks, post offices, strong rooms and examination centres, with vehicle tracking ensured through designated routes and dashcams.

Continuous surveillance will also be maintained until OMR sheets and other examination materials are safely returned after the test.

Highlighting potential risks, Makwana ordered heightened vigilance in sensitive areas, including the Chambal region and border districts, to prevent attempts at paper leaks or organised cheating.

Unauthorised entry around examination centres will be strictly prohibited, he added.

He also directed immediate action against misinformation or rumours circulating on social media platforms. Cyber commandos and cyber cells will be deployed to monitor digital platforms and track suspicious activities.

Additional Director General of Police A. Sai Manohar said lessons from the 2024 incidents have been incorporated, with special focus on centre-level security and mandatory CCTV coverage across all 283 centres.

Deputy Inspector General Tarun Nayak said the examination will be conducted in 30 cities with around 1.18 lakh candidates, with Indore having the highest number of centres.

Officials said 38 trained cyber commandos will be deployed for network monitoring, while strict legal action, including FIRs, will be taken against any involvement in paper leaks, impersonation or organised cheating.