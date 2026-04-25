Bhabanipur: Mamata, Suvendu Camps Clash Days Before Crucial Polls

The high-stakes battle for Bhabanipur reached a boiling point on Saturday as a confrontation between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP workers forced security personnel to intervene. The incident unfolded just days before the crucial April 29 polling date, as the constituency's two primary contenders--Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari--held public meetings within earshot of each other. The tension marks a dramatic escalation in the "battle of Bhabanipur," a seat Banerjee has held since 2011 but which the BJP has made its "biggest target" in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Mamata Alleges 'Intentional Disturbance'

The trouble began on Chakraberia Road when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly ended her speech and walked off the stage. Banerjee accused the BJP of deliberately using high-volume loudspeakers at Adhikari's nearby venue to drown out her address. Expressing frustration over the "intentional disturbance," Banerjee apologised to her supporters before leaving the venue.

Following her departure, incensed TMC workers marched toward the BJP rally site. The two groups came face-to-face, engaging in a heated exchange of "Jai Bangla" and "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. Rapid Action Force (RAF) and local police formed a human chain to separate the factions, eventually bringing the situation under control before physical violence could erupt.

Adhikari Calls It 'Jungle Raj'

Suvendu Adhikari, who is contesting from both Nandigram (where he voted on April 23) and Bhabanipur, arrived at his venue shortly after the skirmish. He characterised the TMC's protest as a sign of desperation and "jungle raj." "We are giving a befitting reply... This is goonda raj, jungle raj. We are trying to end it. Whatever TMC does will backfire. This time it will not be one-sided. Drive away the goons, save Bengal," said Suvendu Adhikari.

High-Stakes Personal and Political Rivalry

The confrontation underscores the intense personal and political rivalry between the two leaders. While the first phase of polling on April 23 saw a staggering 92.35% voter turnout across the state, Bhabanipur is widely viewed as the emotional and political heart of the 2026 contest. The constituency is home to a diverse mix of Bengali, Gujarati, Marwari, and Sikh communities, making it a complex demographic challenge for both parties. For Banerjee, Bhabanipur is a must-win to retain her "Kolkata throne." For Adhikari, a victory here would be the ultimate "giant-killing" feat, following his 2021 win over her in Nandigram.

Security Beefed Up Ahead of Second Phase

As campaigning enters its final 48 hours for the second phase, Kolkata remains on high alert, with the Election Commission increasing drone surveillance and paramilitary presence in the Bhabanipur-South Kolkata belt.

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)