Who Was Divyanka Sirohi? 29-Year-Old Actress Dies, What Happened That Night-Unanswered Questions Remain

The sudden death of 29-year-old Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. How did she die? What was the reason? Find out what happened that night and what her family has said..

Divyanka Sirohi was a well-known face in the Haryanvi industry. She had worked in over 50 music videos and had a massive fan following on social media. On Instagram, she had around 1.3 million followers.

Divyanka passed away on April 21, 2026, at her home in Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. Her sudden departure at the young age of 29 has left everyone shocked. According to reports, her last rites were performed in Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning.

Divyanka's brother, Himanshu, told Dainik Bhaskar that his sister's health suddenly worsened and she collapsed. The fall caused a head injury, and she started bleeding. They rushed her to the hospital immediately, but the doctors declared her dead. For now, the official cause of death is not clear. Some reports are claiming a heart attack was the reason.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association posted on X, writing,“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of actress and dancer Divyanka Sirohi. Her passing at such a young age is a huge loss not just for her family, but for the entire film industry. Divyanka had made a special place for herself in the Haryanvi film industry with her talent and passion. Her sudden departure has left everyone stunned.”

AICWA wrote in its message,“The pain is deep when an artist leaves us... May God give her family the strength to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace. You will always be remembered. Goodbye, Divyanka Sirohi.”

Divyanka worked in many hit Haryanvi songs. Her video for 'Meri Mummy Nu Pasand Ni Tu' went viral, which brought her widespread recognition. She also collaborated with artists like Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, and KD. Her sudden death has left fans and the industry in deep shock.