(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) GREE Unveils Revolutionary Solar-Powered VRF System at COP28, Paving the Way for Sustainable HVAC Solutions in the UAE







This new product line offers cutting-edge solutions that can run directly on solar power, setting the stage for sustainability in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry

Dubai, UAE (November 2023): As the world gathers for COP28 in Dubai, a pivotal moment in the global fight against climate change, GREE, the world's best-selling HVAC manufacturer as per Euromonitor, takes centre stage by unveiling its groundbreaking Solar VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) air conditioning system. With its capability of running fully on solar power, this product launch not only marks a significant stride in the HVAC industry but also underscores GREE's commitment to providing sustainable solutions that align with the environmental goals of COP28.



Setting the stage for sustainability in the HVAC industry; GREE is introducing a full HVAC line that is solar PV enabled. Ranging from decorative units, ducted split, VRF system to centrifugal chillers, this launch signals GREE's dedication to innovation and combating climate change by revolutionising the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector, a key contributor to carbon emissions.



With its continued innovation, GREE has received several awards in recognition of its systems down through the years. Today, the latest iteration of its Solar VRF system is a technological marvel, which has received a list of local and global awards including the China Patent Gold Award, the GENEVE International Invention Gold Medal, the International Quality Innovation Award, and the British RAC Cooling Industry Award.





Boasting the sixth iteration of GREE's HVAC systems, Solar VRF is a technological breakthrough in terms of sustainability and green energy. What sets this system apart is its capability to harness solar energy directly, eliminating the need for additional components such as solar inverters.

With an impressive 99% power efficiency, the GREE Solar VRF not only minimises its carbon footprint but also offers up to 20% savings on installation costs compared to traditional solutions. The system's integrated design allows for easy implementation in various settings, both commercial and residential, with 15 different categories catering to diverse needs.



The technical sophistication of Solar VRF goes beyond its power efficiency, boasting several advanced monitoring and control technologies. One of the most remarkable features is the GREE Energy Information Management System (G-IEMS), which provides real-time monitoring of energy flow through a smartphone application.

The system is also equipped with G-AI, GREE's self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm. Designed to maximise efficiency over time, G-AI combines two AI techniques,“reinforced learning” and“expert system theory”, making the system able to learn and adapt to complex and changeable environments through online interaction. This advanced algorithm allows the AC unit to dynamically adjust the operation mode by selecting the optimal energy-saving control setting.

Jones Wu, General Manager at GREE Middle East, commented on this magnificent launch, saying,“As the world's leading high-tech HVAC solutions provider, GREE is contributing to carbon neutrality throughout the entire lifecycle process of its HVAC products. We follow a comprehensive approach to reducing carbon footprints, which consists of 5 main steps: Green Raw Materials, Green Designs, Green Manufacturing, Green Consumption, and Green Recycling.”

In regions like the UAE, where temperatures soar, and the demand for air conditioning is always on the rise, GREE's Solar VRF proves to be a game-changer. With abundant sunlight throughout the year, these AC units can make the best of the country's long summers, contributing to zero carbon emissions, zero electricity bills, and zero wasted energy. Besides the sustainable characteristics, the power efficiency levels and savings achieved on installation make this new AC system an attractive solution for every commercial and residential setting.



Imad Hseino, Head of HVAC team at Nia UAE expressed his enthusiasm about GREE's unveiling of the Solar VRF system at COP28,“As the world grapples with the urgent need for climate action, GREE's revolutionary product launch serves as a beacon of hope, offering a tangible solution for reducing carbon emissions in the HVAC sector. With the GREE Solar VRF, the future of air conditioning is not just cool-it's sustainably bright.”



Bringing GREE Solar VRF to the UAE is NIA Limited, the business partner of GREE, which is on a mission to reinforce its social responsibility role as a catalyst for positive change in the UAE's sustainable development plans. The launch of this solar-powered system aligns seamlessly with the objectives of COP28, showcasing NIA's dedication to facilitating the adoption of environmentally conscious technologies in the region.