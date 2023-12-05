               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Current State Of Caspian Sea Environment - Concerning, Azerbaijani FM Says


12/5/2023 5:19:27 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The current state of the Caspian Sea environment is a cause for concern, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

Will be updated

MENAFN05122023000187011040ID1107537546

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search