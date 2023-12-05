Visiting Dubai's Burj Khalifa? 'At The Top' Ticket Prices, Best Time To Be There, All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 12:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 5 Dec 2023, 12:36 PM

Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world and the crown jewel of Dubai's skyline is among the most popular buildings in the country.

Millions of tourists and residents visit the skyscraper every year. Of course, the most frequented place in the building is its observation deck at a towering 555 metres.

The deck is spread across three levels – 148, 125 and 124 – of Burj Khalifa.

If you are planning to visit the deck to take in the gorgeous view, then here is a comprehensive guide to visiting 'At The Top'.

Tickets

To visit the observation deck, you will need a ticket. You can purchase one in the building or online.

Booking online

You can visit the official website to book tickets . You will be able to find several packages on the website that will offer more than just a visit to the observation deck.

Pricing

Tickets will begin from Dh169, where you will be able to choose an experience that you would like. Some packages include different experiences like the Edge Walk and Sky Walk.

Best time to visit

The Burj Khalifa's observation deck offers a view like no other. To make the most of your trip, you can witness a brilliant sunrise or sunset from the tallest building.

The spectacular view is unparalleled, with orange hues covering the skies as you stand amid the clouds.

To watch the sunrise, make sure you select the 'Sunrise Package' on the website and visit between 5am and 7.30am, you will also be given a complimentary morning treat.

Getting there

Taxi

If you are planning to hail a taxi to get there, you can put in the location on the ride-hailing app.

Else, you can inform the driver that you plan to visit the Burj Khalifa.

Metro

You can get onto the red line of the Dubai Metro, and get off at the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall metro station. There is direct access from the metro station to the Burj Khalifa.

On exiting the metro and turning right, you will be able to see the separate entrance with a board that reads 'At The Top'.

Private car

Location:

Burj Khalifa is located near the 1st interchange along Sheikh Zayed Road. Take the 1st interchange and proceed through Financial Centre Road (formerly Doha Street). The approach road to The Dubai Mall will be on the right hand side.

If you are coming from Abu Dhabi, take the exit to Financial Centre Road (Doha) from 1st interchange. The approach road to The Dubai Mall will be on the right hand side.

Parking:

Parking is available in The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue car park.

