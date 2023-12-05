Indian Railways To Install Kavach Tech Across Network, Export In 5 Years: Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 5 (KNN) Indian Railways is set to present Kavach technology, as an enhanced control system across its entire network of 68,000 km to eliminate human error-induced train collisions, said Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This domestically developed technology also has the potential for export in the coming years, asserted the Minister, reported ET.

The first installation will cover 2,500 km of railway routes in 2024, informed the Minister adding that the deployment will then increase to 5,000 km per year from 2025 until the entire rail network is equipped with Kavach, he told ET.

He highlighted the willingness of large electronics and telecom equipment manufacturers to produce Kavach in India, which will boost the industry's overall capacity.

The effectiveness, ease of implementation, and cost-efficiency of Kavach make it highly exportable in the next five years, he said.

Kavach technology, first tested on a passenger train in 2016, provides protection against signal passing, excessive speed, and collisions, thereby reducing the risk of human error by train operators.

(KNN Bureau)