Kuwait 34Th Gaza Relief Plane Heads To Al-Arish, Egypt

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- The 34th Kuwait relief plane for the Gaza Strip left to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish Tuesday, carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid.

The plane also carried two ambulances and a mobile clinic, with a donation from the Ministry of Health and the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK).

In a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Anwar Al-Hasawi praised the political efforts, as well as the continued relief bridge to support the people in Gaza, led by prominent Kuwaiti figures and people.

The continuation of the relief air bridge came from Kuwait's solid stance towards the Palestinian case, to support them against the Israeli occupation's aggression that martyred and left many injured in addition to destroying hospitals, shelters, and other infrastructures, he indicated.

The two ambulances and mobile clinic will be transported through Al-Arish airport to be deployed in Gaza, to support the medical capabilities in the Strip, and maintain medical service to the people of Gaza, he added.

Al-Hasawi said that the situation in Gaza required immediate aid and relief from humanitarian organizations, which the KRCS had done and will continue to do more to support the effected.

He expressed his gratitude towards the Kuwaiti Defense Ministry for providing airplanes for the air bridge and the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry on its contributions towards this humanitarian mission.

He reminded people, companies, and banks to donate through the Society's website in the (Relief Palestine) campaign to help the people in Gaza who are in desperate need of direct relief and aid. (end)

