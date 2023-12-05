AMD Announced Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors For High-End Desktop Computing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AMD has officially launched the highly anticipated AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, representing a significant leap forward in the realm of high-end desktop computing. This series introduces the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, specifically tailored to meet the demanding computing needs of professionals and businesses.



Built on the innovative "Zen 4" architecture, these processors deliver substantial improvements over their predecessors. With an impressive configuration of up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads, they set a new standard for multi-core performance. The processors showcase advancements in IPC (Instructions Per Cycle) performance, higher core clock speeds, and improved power efficiency. Noteworthy enhancements include up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and a considerable increase in L3 cache, resulting in an overall boost in performance.



A standout within the series is the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, the flagship processor boasting an impressive 96 cores and 192 threads. With a 50% increase in core count compared to the previous generation, coupled with higher base and boost clock frequencies, this processor is designed to excel in a diverse range of intensive workloads.



Accompanying the processors are the newly introduced motherboard platforms – the WRX90 and TRX50. The WRX90 platform is exclusively designed for Threadripper PRO chips, supporting up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and optimized for AMD's Pro series features. Meanwhile, the TRX50 platform serves as a cost-effective option, supporting 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes and catering to non-PRO Threadripper chips. Both platforms mark a transition to DDR5-5200 RDIMM memory, representing a significant upgrade from the previous DDR4 support.



The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series is strategically crafted to meet the intricate demands of power users and professionals requiring elevated core and thread counts for resource-intensive workloads. With the introduction of DDR5 memory support, increased PCIe lanes, and architectural enhancements, AMD solidifies its position in the high-performance desktop and workstation market. These advancements position the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series as a compelling choice for users seeking top-tier performance, reliability, and expandability in their computing endeavors.



Availability



AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors will power workstations from major companies and System Integrators by the end of 2023. High-end desktop platforms with Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors will also be available from System Integrators. Select processors from both series will be on the shelves of DIY retailers starting November 21st.



Key Highlights:



Professional-grade processors with up to 96 cores

Built on "Zen 4" architecture with enhanced performance features

IPC enhancements, increased core clock speeds, and improved power efficiency

Flagship Processor: Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX with 96 cores, 192 threads, 50% more cores, higher clock frequencies

Up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and increased L3 cache for improved overall performance

WRX90 for PRO chips with 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes; TRX50 budget-friendly for non-PRO Threadripper chips

Transition to DDR5-5200 RDIMM memory for both platforms

Designed for power users and professionals with higher core and thread requirements

Solidifies AMD's position in the high-performance desktop and workstation market

Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series offers top-tier performance, reliability, and expandability.



About AMD



Founded in 1969, AMD is a California-based semiconductor company renowned for its CPUs (Ryzen, Threadripper) and GPUs (Radeon). Pioneering innovations like the "Zen" CPU architecture and RDNA GPU architecture, AMD collaborates strategically with major players such as Microsoft and Sony. Committed to delivering high-performance solutions, AMD continues to shape the landscape across various computing domains.

