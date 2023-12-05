North Korea cautions of near future war

(MENAFN) In a troubling development, North Korea has issued a stark warning, stating that a "military confrontation" with South Korea is now inevitable. The ominous declaration comes in the wake of the breakdown of a crucial military agreement between the two nations, designed to prevent the escalation of hostilities in the region. The Comprehensive Military Agreement (CMA), signed in Pyongyang in September 2018, had aimed to completely cease all hostile acts, including the cessation of military drills near the border and the removal of guard posts along the Demilitarized Zone.



However, tensions flared when Seoul suspended part of the inter-Korean agreement last month, citing North Korea's successful launch of a spy satellite as a violation of the accord. In response, North Korea declared in November that it would no longer be bound by the agreement and vowed to reinstate all suspended measures since 2018. The recent warning from Pyongyang underscores the deteriorating relations between the two nations, with the North Korean military official stating that a physical clash and war on the Korean Peninsula are now a "matter of time, not possibility."



The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported the military official's statement, emphasizing that South Korea faces the risk of "total collapse" if it continues what North Korea perceives as hostile actions. The official accused Seoul of making "reckless and imprudent moves" that could lead to an "extreme military confrontation."



In response, the Foreign Ministry in Seoul has asserted that any North Korean launch using ballistic missile technology constitutes a "clear violation" of United Nation Security Council resolutions. The ministry, according to the Yonhap news agency, insisted that South Korea's own spy satellites have been launched in a "lawful" manner that does not violate international peace and security.



As the ominous rhetoric heightens concerns of a potential military conflict in the Korean Peninsula, the international community watches closely, with diplomatic efforts likely to intensify in an attempt to de-escalate tensions and find a peaceful resolution to the longstanding animosities between North and South Korea.



