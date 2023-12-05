Awqaf Ministry Launches App Offering Zakat Services

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Khalid Elsawi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Department of Zakat Affairs at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs launched yesterday an app offering a number of services to Zakat givers and recipients.

The app, which is available on Android and iOS in Arabic, will soon be available in English as well.

The announcement was made in a press conference held yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry.



Director of the Zakat Affairs Department Saad Imran Al Kuwari, addressing the press conference, said that the app offers Zakat calculation services enabling givers to calculate Zakat amount for gold, silver and stock market shares among others and pay it through Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB).

He said that the app also allows Zakat givers to request the express collection service electronically.

“The Collection and Zakat Accounts Section of Zakat Affairs Department will receive the request and communicate with the givers determining the appropriate place and time for them to collect the Zakat amount,” said Al Kuwari.

He said that the app provides a service to those entitled to receive assistance after providing the required documents uploaded on the application.

“The request can be inquired about electronically, and the requester can also apply to renew the assistance request if it is about to expire, as well as enjoy other facilitation services,” said Al Kuwari.

He said that the app allows the user to request for a fatwa about the issues and jurisprudence of Zakat, and the fatwa request is transferred directly to the legal scholars specialised in Zakat fatwas, and the question is answered via text message sent to the questioner. The app has included a large number of fatwas about Zakat. It also contains account numbers of the department in banks and Islamic banks, and displays the locations of offices and collection points on Google map.

Al Kuwari extended his thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to designing and programming the new Zakat Affairs Department application on smart devices.

He said that Zakat Affairs Department collects Zakat from individuals and companies and disburses them according to those who are eligible within Qatar.

Al Kuwari said that to achieve this, several specialisations of the administration have been branched out, the most important of which focused on taking necessary means to encourage the payment of Zakat.

Among these means are modern media, including applications for smart devices and other means, and therefore the administration was keen to have an advanced application that meets the needs of all its users and would facilitate matters for the public.

The Zakat Affairs Department application introduces the role of the department and the mission it carries out in raising awareness to the obligation of the third pillar of Islam, and collecting and distributing Zakat as the official body in the state.

Zakat is a form of almsgiving, often collected by the Muslim Ummah. It is a religious obligation in Islam.