AFU Confirm Strike On Russian Oil Depot In Luhansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom) confirmed the strike on Russian oil depots in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk on December 3.
"Yesterday, December 3, 2023, the Defense Forces launched a successful fire attack on oil depots located within temporarily occupied Luhansk," StratCom posted on Telegram. Read also:
Russia's oil depot in occupied Luhansk
destroyed in drone attack
As reported by Ukrinform, specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine liquidated an ammunition depot and armored vehicles near Svatove in Luhansk region.
