Omani FM: Ending Israeli Occupation, Establishing Palestinian State Only Way To Achieve Security And Stability

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi emphasized that achieving security and stability can only be attained by ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and international law, in order to achieve justice and the dictates of the human conscience and all religious and human values and morals.

This came during a meeting held with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to further develop and enhance the mutual interests between the two countries.

The two sides discussed a number of regional and international developments of common interest, most notably the painful developments taking place in the Gaza Strip and the humanitarian and political efforts being made to bring living and relief needs into the Strip, lift the siege and stop the Israeli escalation, stressing the firm position in strong solidarity with the justice of the Palestinian cause, the Omani News Agency (ONA) reported Monday.

