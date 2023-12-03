Iraqi PM Welcomes Chinese Investment In Industrial Projects

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani met with Zhang Jiming, the CEO of China's Changxin Company [Shanxi Changxin?] , and accompanying delegation.

The Prime Minister highlighted Iraq's abundant investment opportunities during the meeting, expressing the government's commitment to providing necessary facilitations for major international companies.

Shang Xin Corporation, a prominent Chinese company with global investments, is set to initiate a state-of-the-art industrial city project in Basra Province for iron production using sponge iron.

Additionally, the company is in talks to invest in a sulfur project in Iraq for export purposes.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)