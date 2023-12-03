Study shows kids of liberal parents most likely to suffer from mental problems

(MENAFN) In a recent study published by the Institute of Family Studies and Gallup, researchers delved into the complex relationship between political ideology, parenting styles, and the mental health of teenagers. The findings suggest that children of liberal parents may be more prone to mental health issues compared to their counterparts raised in conservative households. The study, conducted by Jonathan Rothwell, underscores the pivotal role of parent-child relationships in shaping a child's mental development.



Political ideology emerged as a powerful predictor of parenting styles, with conservative and very conservative parents standing out as the most likely to adopt practices positively associated with adolescent mental health. One of the key aspects highlighted in the study is the quality of discipline, where conservative parents demonstrated a higher likelihood of meting out effective discipline while also displaying affection and responsiveness to their children's needs. In contrast, liberal parents scored the lowest, with a particular emphasis on their perceived difficulty in disciplining their children.



The disparity in outcomes was substantial, as only 55 percent of adolescents with liberal parents reported good or excellent mental health, compared to an impressive 77 percent among those with conservative or very conservative parents. The study sheds light on the significance of regulation, enforcement, and warm responsiveness as critical parenting practices associated with favorable mental health outcomes for teenagers.



According to the research, parents who emphasized the completion of set priorities before leisure activities, adherence to regular routines on school days, and consistent displays of affection witnessed notably better mental health outcomes in their children. On the flip side, parents who reported difficulty in disciplining their children or allowing them to frequently get their way in conflicts displayed a significant negative correlation with their child's mental health.



This comprehensive exploration not only highlights the correlation between political ideology and parenting styles but also underscores the importance of specific parenting practices in influencing adolescent mental health outcomes. As society continues to grapple with the complexities of parenting in diverse ideological landscapes, these findings provide valuable insights for parents, educators, and mental health professionals alike.





MENAFN03122023000045015687ID1107527697