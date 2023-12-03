QC Honours Sponsors Of Made In Qatar Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber held an honouring ceremony for sponsors and entities that provided support for the ongoing the 'Made in Qatar 2023' exhibition which wrapped up yesterday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The event was attended by Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani, First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari and Second Vice Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba.

In statements, Sheikh Khalifa expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to all sponsors that are keen to provide support for the exhibition.

Sheikh extended his appreciation for the contributions and sponsorships that made the event a success, stressing that their support reflected their interest in developing and promoting the Qatari industry and supporting the local products.

The recognised bodies and institutions include: the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, the Qatar Development Bank as the Strategic Sponsor, QatarEnergy as the Platinum Sponsor, Suhail Industrial Holding Group as the Main Supporter, the Qatar National Bank as the Official Sponsor.

Dar Al Sharq was honoured as the Media Sponsor, Qatar TV as the Visual Media Sponsor, and Lusail Newspaper as the Digital Media Sponsor.