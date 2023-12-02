Explainer: Can Switzerland Rejoin Horizon Europe And Erasmus+ In 2024?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Español (es) ¿Podrá Suiza reincorporarse a los programas Horizonte Europa y Erasmus+ en 2024?



What's the latest news on Horizon Europe and Erasmus+?

The European Commission has invited Switzerland to exploratory talks on Switzerland's association with European Union programmes in the areas of education, research and innovation (Horizon Europe, Euratom, Digital Europe Programme, ITER and Erasmus+), with hopes this could lead to an agreement as early as next year. Switzerland was excluded from Horizon Europe and other EU initiatives in 2021 after it declared negotiations on its future relationship with the EU to have failed.

The European commissioner for research and innovation, Iliana Ivanova, tweetedExternal link on November 22 that she was“happy to confirm” that discussions with Switzerland could begin. This followed a tweet by European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, who said a common understanding had been reached between the EU and Switzerland on the negotiation of a broad package of issues following 18 months of discussions.“This is a welcome and important step in our bilateral relationship,” he saidExternal link .

The European Commission's statements indicate education, research and innovation talks will progress in parallel to the future wider Swiss-EU negotiations. They follow a declaration on November 8 by the Swiss government that it would decide its overall negotiating position by the end of the year for the next stage of talks to regulate its long-term relationship with the EU.