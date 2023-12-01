Russian Theatre Tradition Resonates In China: An Interview With Vakhtangov Theatre Director Kirill Krok

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Kirill Krok, the acclaimed Director of the Eugene Vakhtangov State Academic Theatre, sheds light on the theatre's upcoming tour to China and the enduring appeal of Russian theatre traditions in the Celestial Empire, in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS (Partner of Daily News Egypt). He also shares his insights on the role of culture in fostering international cooperation.

Embracing Russian Classics in China

Q:

Your theatre is embarking on a grand tour of China in 2024, showcasing productions of“War and Peace” and“Eugene Onegin” across 12 cities. How receptive is the Chinese audience to Russian literature and theatre traditions?

Kirill Krok:

The Chinese audience has a deep appreciation for Russian culture and literature. We witnessed this firsthand during our previous tour, where we were overwhelmed by the warm welcome and the keen interest in our productions. In fact, a fan club dedicated to“Eugene Onegin” emerged in Shanghai, actively engaging with our work and eagerly awaiting our return.

Cultural Bridges and International Cooperation

Q:

As a member of the Expert Council of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, you evaluate grant applications in the fields of culture, art, and creative industries. Do you believe that Russian culture can serve as a bridge for building international cooperation?

Kirill Krok:

Absolutely. The Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives plays a pivotal role in fostering cultural exchange and promoting Russian culture on a global scale. Its support for cross-cultural projects has the potential to strengthen international ties and foster mutual understanding.

The fund's open application process and its willingness to support diverse projects, from private initiatives to municipal endeavours, demonstrate its commitment to nurturing creativity and innovation. This inclusive approach ensures that a wide range of cultural voices are heard and supported.

Q:

How does the fund contribute specifically to international cooperation?

Kirill Krok:

The fund's support for international projects, particularly those within the BRICS and CIS countries, directly facilitates cultural exchange and collaboration. By providing grants for joint artistic endeavours, the fund enables artists from different nations to connect, share ideas, and create meaningful cultural experiences.