Qatar Prime Minister, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met today with the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom HE David Cameron, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Expo City Dubai of the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

The meeting discussed the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as ways to reduce escalation and bring about a ceasefire.

During the meeting, His Excellency stressed that the State of Qatar, along with its mediation partners, is committed to continuing efforts to return to calm, stressing that the continued bombing of the Gaza Strip after the end of the pause complicates mediation efforts and exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip.

His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment are unacceptable, under any circumstance.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors to ensure that relief and aid reach the Palestinian brothers stranded under bombardment.