-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

IFAC And Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of Pakistan Sign Mou


12/1/2023 6:13:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan (IFAC) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is being signed, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan, Vahid Novruzov, stated that Pakistan's experience will be used to increase the transparency of Azerbaijan's economy, raise the level of non-state financial control, and widely apply digitalization in auditing.

He emphasised that "cooperation between the two institutions at the current stage of economic development is aimed at ensuring transparency and establishing a high level of accountability, eliminating the shadow economy, and gradually increasing the role of state and non-state control, including independent audit, and the implementation of existing problems and challenges. It will create great opportunities in this area.

Novruzov expressed hope that his Pakistani colleagues will be able to use the results achieved by Azerbaijan in the field of innovative audit development, combating the shadow economy, and the use of digitalization in auditing.

MENAFN01122023000195011045ID1107521138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search