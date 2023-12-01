IFAC And Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of Pakistan Sign Mou

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the
Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan (IFAC) and the Institute of
Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) is being signed, Azernews reports.
Chairman of the Chamber of Auditors of Azerbaijan, Vahid
Novruzov, stated that Pakistan's experience will be used to
increase the transparency of Azerbaijan's economy, raise the level
of non-state financial control, and widely apply digitalization in
auditing.
He emphasised that "cooperation between the two institutions at
the current stage of economic development is aimed at ensuring
transparency and establishing a high level of accountability,
eliminating the shadow economy, and gradually increasing the role
of state and non-state control, including independent audit, and
the implementation of existing problems and challenges. It will
create great opportunities in this area.
Novruzov expressed hope that his Pakistani colleagues will be
able to use the results achieved by Azerbaijan in the field of
innovative audit development, combating the shadow economy, and the
use of digitalization in auditing.
